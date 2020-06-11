TOWN OF BELOIT — Officials in the School District of Beloit Turner on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to social justice and combating racism after receiving a letter from past and current students calling for greater action following an alleged racist post on social media by a student.
The school district has garnered considerable public attention this week after one or more students reportedly made racist comments on social media, and community members and district leaders alike have stepped up calls to condemn offensive remarks and address racial issues.
The open letter was drafted by 2018 Turner graduates Annika Patterson-Rivera and Elena Haasl.
As of Thursday afternoon, dozens more current and former students also added their names to the document. Respondents also were invited to share their personal experiences with racism in local schools.
This letter was addressed directly to school district leaders and members of the Board of Education.
“As an educational institution, we encourage the administration to further think about how students identifying as (Black, Indigenous, Persons of Color) can be best supported in their place of learning, how racism can be disciplined in a way that fosters understanding of the experiences of marginalized communities, and how we can engage in this conversation as a community,” a portion of the letter stated.
Superintendent Dennis McCarthy sent a message to students and families on Thursday morning stating the district remains committed to restorative communication on disciplinary matters and is taking steps to create a more inclusive environment for all students.
“Not only do we have to do better, but we need to lay out the plan for taking those actions,” McCarthy said. “We have been researching and beginning to implement even more steps to allow our school system to be more responsive and open to our students and family. We have so much more that needs to be done.”
In their letter, Patterson-Rivera and Haasl said historically, the school district had not taken adequate action to address institutionalized racism.
“It’s time to actively listen to and understand the ways in which everyday racism permeates the lives of (Black, Indigenous, Persons of Color) and find solutions to protect and best support these students through anti-racist practices inside and outside of the classroom,” the letter stated.
The students wrote that efforts to create a more inclusive environment should include hiring more educators of color, establishing no-tolerance protocols regarding racist comments or behaviors, and addressing topics of racism and equity more accurately in curriculum.
In his statement, McCarthy noted various actions the school district is taking to address systemic racism. Those actions include, but are not necessarily limited to:
- Focusing first on restorative practices instead of outright suspensions on disciplinary matters to promote personal growth, which in turn can help avoid disproportionately punishing minority students or students with disabilities.
- Developing an organization where students who feel disenfranchised with the district can share their concerns and experiences while supporting one another socially and academically.
- Forming a parent advisory group to address resources and goals to help promote greater equity for the overall student body.
- Reevaluating curriculum and teaching methods while acknowledging a need for more learning related to diversity and inclusion.
- Separating data to show how underrepresented students are affected by issues in the district.
- Expanding trauma informed care, restorative justice and development of stronger student and adult relations.
