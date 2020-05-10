TOWN OF BELOIT—Students in Beloit Turner schools have another reason to be proud of their hard work, said middle school band teacher Janine Brown.
The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Foundation has chosen the School District of Beloit Turner as a recipient of its 2020 Best Communities for Music Education Award.
“It’s definitely an honor,” said Brown, who applied for the award last fall. “We have a lot of really hard-working kids in the music department. It will be really special for the kids.”
Factors in the award decision could include the teachers’ level of education, percentage of students involved, overall quality of programs and students’ access to music education.
Turner Schools Superintendent Dennis McCarthy said the district was recently notified by Gov. Tony Evers that it is among 754 school districts nationwide chosen for the award.
“We are extremely proud of this national recognition. Our staff and students have worked tirelessly to build strong music programs in our district and they are most deserving of this recognition,” McCarthy said.
McCarthy said the district’s administration and Board of Education greatly value local music education. In the last four years alone, he said a total of $225,000 has been invested into the band programs, helping to buy new instruments for students to use.
Brown added that any student, regardless of financial background, is able to join Turner music programs and learn. Thanks in part to administrators’ support and not cutting music courses, she said the district’s music programs have been steadily growing in recent years.
High school choir director Tim Rosenthal said that during his 25 years in the district, this is the first time he’s aware of the district receiving this NAMM Foundation award.
Rosenthal said many Turner students are involved in multiple music programs or sports, making them well-rounded and invested in their own learning.
“We have awesome students,” Rosenthal said. “It’s a strong indicator that all of their hard work and dedication are paying off. People are proud of them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.