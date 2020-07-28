TOWN OF BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Turner is proposing a $16.8 million budget for the upcoming school year as it continues to move forward on various referendum projects.
Director of Business Services Brad Boll presented the district’s proposed 2020-21 budget during an annual Board of Education meeting Monday night.
The tax levy for the 2020-21 school year will be $5,669,101 in order to fund school operations. A total of $2,727,614 is allocated for the general fund, another $2,808,273 will go into the referendum debt service fund, and $133,241 will go towards a non-referendum debt service fund.
This year’s tax levy is the same as the last academic year. In 2018-19, the tax levy was $4,976,600. Prior to that, the tax levy remained at $4,830,541 for nine years.
For the upcoming year, the tax levy rate will stay at $10.79 per $1,000 of property value. The 2020-21 tax impact for a home valued at $100,000 will be $1,079.
The proposed 2020-21 budget includes $16,882,614 in total revenues and other financing sources. The district plans to spend $17,282,614 for total expenditures. The total ending fund balance would be $4.5 million.
Last year, the school district had a final 2019-20 budget of $17,053,298.48.
The school district plans to revisit its 2020-21 budget proposal in October.
Other business
Also during Monday night’s meeting, the Board of Education voted unanimously to keep salaries the same for each of the board members. For the 2020-21 school year, the board president will make $1,700. All other members, including the vice president, clerk and treasurer, will still earn $1,400. All members will be reimbursed for travel expenses and loss of earnings should their duties interfere with their regular employment.
The board also voted unanimously to authorize the sale of surplus school property belonging to, and no longer needed by, the school district for school purposes. The district is in the process of building a brand new elementary school building in time for the 2021-22 school year to replace Townview Elementary.
All of the board members also voted to authorize a school lunch program, a formality that occurs each year. Lunch prices for the 2020-21 school year were set in June. Federal requirements are mandating that the district raise its lunch prices by 10 cents each year in order to meet reimbursement guidelines.
Another resolution approved by the board Monday allows the district to borrow up to $500,000 in anticipation of revenues as needed to meet immediate expenses of operating and maintaining instruction in the school district for the coming year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.