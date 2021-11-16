BELOIT—According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) data released Tuesday, the School District of Beloit Turner has two schools meeting expectations, and one school exceeding expectations.
Turner had an overall score of 68.6 stars or “meets expectations” for 2020-2021.
No report cards were produced in 2019-20. However, in 2018-2019, the School District of Beloit Turner had received four stars or an overall score of 78.
Report card ratings range from five stars, denoting schools and districts that significantly exceed expectations, to one star for those that fail to meet expectations, according to the DPI press release.
The overall report card scores are aligned to the recently released Forward and ACT scores. Other areas measured on the report cards are graduation rates and chronic absenteeism, according to Turner Superintendent Dennis McCarthy.
Townview Elementary School, which will be Garden Prairie next year, had a score of 78.7, or 4 stars—exceeding expectations.
Turner Middle School had a score of 60.1, or 3 stars -meeting expectations.
Turner High School had a score 71.6, or 4 stars—exceeding expectations.
“The data from the report card serves as a reminder of our overall focus on encouraging realistic growth for students. By growth, we mean at least one year’s worth of expected learning or more in one year’s time. Our focus for our students will remain on strong methods of intervention for those who are struggling where we will work on skill development and front-loading learning opportunities,” McCarthy said.
The report cards saw a significant change from when they were last released two years ago.
McCarthy said Turner had always scored extremely well on the ‘closing gaps’ section, which measured how specific demographic subgroups measured against their peers. However, he said that area of the report card no longer exists and has now been changed to ‘target group outcomes.’
“This resulted in a significant reduction in scoring for many schools and districts. This area of the report card focuses on a district’s lowest scoring 25% of students and measures their overall achievement, growth, chronic absenteeism, and graduation rates. This area does not result in us focusing all of our efforts on the lowest scoring 25%, but it is a reinforcement of where additional resources and time must be directed in order to see all students finding success and growth,” he said.