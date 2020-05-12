TOWN OF BELOIT—School District of Beloit Turner administrators advised Board of Education members Monday night that the district continues to invest in technology upgrades to aid in students’ learning.
Some changes include rotating additional Chromebook carts to elementary school classes, and school officials aim to have touch TVs installed in classrooms within two years.
Director of Information Technology Mike Sindahl said a majority of technology dollars in the next several years are being allocated for student devices such as computers. He expressed appreciation to the school board and administration for supporting those initiatives.
Superintendent Dennis McCarthy noted that despite the school district allowing several hundred students to take equipment home amidst the pandemic, the district’s supply chain of devices remains sturdy.
