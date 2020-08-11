TOWN OF BELOIT—In an effort to safely return to school grounds for in-person learning this fall, the Beloit Turner School District on Monday altered its Road to Reopening plans to include a choice model with staggered start dates.
“In order to be successful in this model and in the hopes of expanding services throughout the year, it will take a great deal of commitment on the part of our staff, students, and families to adhere to the guidelines we are working toward,” Superintendent Dennis McCarthy wrote to parents in a letter Tuesday morning. “It will take incredible sacrifices and commitment of our students, families, and staff to put the needs of others before our own wishes this year.”
Early childhood and 4K students will return to Powers Elementary School on Sept. 1. Kindergartners will return on Sept. 2, followed by first grade students on Sept. 3 and second graders on Sept. 4. These dates indicate the start for virtual and in-person instruction.
Third grade students will begin learning at Townview Elementary School on Sept. 1, followed by fourth grade on Sept. 2 and fifth grade on Sept. 3. Because the current Townview building does not have on-site air conditioning, the district could shift to all virtual instruction on certain days in case of heat-related concerns.
Turner Middle School sixth graders will return on Sept. 8, followed by seventh grade on Sept. 9 and eighth grade on Sept. 10. Beginning on Sept. 1, all middle school students will receive virtual instruction until their scheduled in-person classes begin.
All Turner High School students will begin virtual instruction on Sept. 1 until their staggered start dates for in-person classes. The freshman students return on Sept. 8. Sophomore students will come on Sept. 14. Juniors begin in-person learning on Sept. 21. Seniors go last on Sept. 28.
Middle and high school classes will begin daily at 8:45 a.m. to allow for cleaning between bus routes. Students must report directly to their assigned cohort teacher upon arrival.
Bus routes for both elementary schools will begin earlier than usual this year, and children will be dropped off at school between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m. before buses are cleaned and prepared to pick up middle and high school students.
Each of the four buildings will maintain staggered end times in the afternoon, along with staggered dismissal schedules for each class.
Food services in all buildings will include pre-packaged meals delivered to classrooms.
In his letter to families, McCarthy said the district has concerns about Rock County metrics that show increased cases in the 14-18 age group, which necessitates a slow, phased reopening plan in order to safely prepare.
District staff will work with special education students and their families to decide when they should return to school.
Families opting for distance learning will need to submit requests to the building principals with two weeks notice. McCarthy said this model is important to avoid having parents and students switch without warning or planning.
In his letter to families, McCarthy also stated that the district is delaying its fall sports seasons due to health concerns. He said the community must first ensure it is able to safely offer in-person education before implementing athletic plans.
McCarthy added that families should be prepared to shift to all online learning in case school grounds must close again for any reason.