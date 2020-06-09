TOWN OF BELOIT—Lunch prices in the School District of Beloit Turner will go up slightly next year, in line with statewide education requirements.
During Monday’s Board of Education meeting, Director of Business Services Brad Boll told the board that Wisconsin’s Department of Public Instruction uses a price equity tool for lunch prices in schools statewide.
Boll said that for years, the Turner district has charged “well below” other schools, and the district is now required to increase daily lunch fees by 10 cents for the 2020-21 school year.
In the two elementary schools, hot meal rates will be raised to $2.75 per day next year. In the middle and high school, student lunches will cost $2.85 per day.
Boll also told the board members that student parking permits will be available on a quarterly basis for $15, or $60 for the year.
He said this change was added to save money for new student drivers who get their license partway through the school year.
Board member John Pelock moved to approve the changes, and Carl McMillan seconded the motion. All seven board members voted yes.
