BELOIT—The Turner School District’s total enrollment is up, with 555 non-resident students enrolled for the 2021-22 school year, according to preliminary numbers from its Third Friday in September pupil count.
As of Monday, Sept. 27, Turner’s total enrollment was reported as 1,637 students, an increase of 31 students over last year’s Third Friday in September pupil count.
The number of non-resident students enrolled in Turner schools will result in more than $4.5 million in revenue from open enrollment for the 2021-22 school year, according to Director of Business Services Brad Boll.
Boll noted the basic open enrollment transfer amount is estimated to be $8,161 per pupil in 2021-22.
Turner’s 555 non-resident students are open-enrolled into the District from: Beloit, 491, Clinton, 10; Edgerton, 2; Janesville, 28; and Parkview, 24.
Wisconsin public school districts are required to count pupils for membership purposes on the Third Friday in September and Second Friday in January and report the data to the Department of Public Instruction (DPI).
As of the Third Friday in September 2021, there were 1,637 students attending the Turner School district. That included 555 non-resident students enrolling in from other school districts and 131 resident students enrolling out to other school districts, for a net gain of 424 students from open enrollment.
Turner’s 131 resident students are open enrolled out of the district to: Beloit, 82; Clinton, 9; Janesville, 29; Milton, 2; Parkview, 7; Lakeland School, 1; and Richardson School, 1.
In 2021-22, the Turner School District will receive $8,161 for each student who enrolls into the district and $13,013 for each student with a disability who enrolls into the district. That will result in an estimated net gain of at least $3.45 million for the district, plus additional dollars related to pupils with disabilities.