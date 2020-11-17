TOWN OF BELOIT—The Beloit Turner School Board will meet Thursday to review Rock County Health Department guidance and winter athletics plans.
The Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The board will review school operations and staffing levels, and it could take action on current winter athletics plans.
On Monday, the Rock County Health Department said it was moving back to Phase One of the reopening plan. The department’s health guidance includes recommendations for holding virtual classes and no contact sports.
The Turner district has temporarily closed Powers Elementary School until after Thanksgiving break due to COVID-19 concerns.
Last week, the school board voted to allow winter sports to proceed with various health measures in place for student athletes.