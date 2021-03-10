BELOIT—The Beloit Turner School Board recently agreed to raise pay for new teachers in the district.
The base starting wage for new teachers with a bachelors degree and no prior experience was boosted to $44,000. Last year, the starting pay rate was $42,750.
The starting wage for new educators with a masters degree and no prior teaching experience was increased to $47,000. That is an increase from $45,750.
Board of Education President John Turner said the district’s goal remains to attract, train and retain “top-notch educators.”
“To achieve this goal, we have to be competitive regarding teachers’ beginning salaries as well as offering incentives to grow professionally,” Turner said. “The board feels the 2021-22 salary increases for both bachelor and masters degree candidates is necessary to hire educators who will give our students the best opportunity to be successful.”
The school board will discuss wage increases for all staff over the next couple months.
“Board members are very appreciative of the additional measures that our staff have taken during the last year. Our goal is to compensate them accordingly,” Turner said.
Superintendent Dennis McCarthy said after the district conducted a pay analysis, the board wanted to reevaluate the starting pay rates.
“We feel that is a competitive starting point. We feel this puts us in a competitive position in the region as a whole,” McCarthy said. “Ultimately you want to be at a place you enjoy working, and we believe we have a district with a very strong reputation that is a good place for staff.”
Top-earning teachers in the Turner district are receiving about $76,070 for the current academic year, McCarthy said.
Base wage increases for the 2021-22 school year for all returning educators are determined by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and set by the State of Wisconsin at a maximum of 1.23%, McCarthy said.
“Collectively, if equally distributed, that would mean a $605 increase for each returning educator,” McCarthy said. “Districts may exceed the CPI through additional compensation measures, but those measures are not subject to bargaining and are determined by the Board of Education.”
Around May or June, McCarthy said the district and board are likely to finalize pay raises for all returning teachers and support staff.
“One of the next big chips that needs to fall is what our insurance renewals are,” McCarthy said, adding that state aid numbers also play a role in those types of decisions.
McCarthy said the district is hoping to be able to increase wages by between $1,000 to $1,250, although nothing is set in stone yet.
Last year, the district offered a 2.63% pay increase for educators and support staff. Staff were able to earn up to an additional $1,250 as a result.
Nine new teachers were hired in 2020-21. Between full and part-time staff, the district has a total of 104 and one-quarter teaching positions.
As of March 1, McCarthy said there are no retirements planned for the coming year. He added turnover has been minimal in recent years.
Two new preschool positions have been approved as the district is offering all-day 4K for 2021-22. A total of 12 people applied, and interviews began this week.
McCarthy said offering competitive wages for staff is increasingly important as schools nationwide see fewer applicants.
Around 2007 or 2008, McCarthy said an elementary teaching position would attract 150 applicants. By comparison, similar positions now draw between 20 and 25 applicants.