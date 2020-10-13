BELOIT—As the usual starting date for winter sports nears, administrators and school board members in the Beloit Turner School District are considering some tough decisions on how resuming student athletics might be possible in light of COVID-19.
Superintendent Dennis McCarthy told the Board of Education members Monday night that area school administrators in the Rock Valley Conference have been meeting weekly and are looking ahead at whether it is feasible to resume any winter athletic activities by Nov. 16.
“I’m not asking for a decision tonight, but it’s definitely a topic we’re going to have to talk about pretty soon,” McCarthy said, noting that the number of COVID-19 infections in Rock County and elsewhere is “going in the wrong direction.”
School Board President John Turner on Monday night asked that an agenda item be added to the next school board meeting in November regarding winter athletics.
At this time, the Rock Valley Conference has no new formal recommendations, McCarthy told the board members. However, some area administrators are leaning towards at first resuming only varsity athletics at the high school level. He told the board that middle school sports do not appear feasible.
Schools in the area are also grappling with the reality that fewer WIAA referees are available, and the Turner district also has a limited number of buses available at certain times of the day, McCarthy said.
Each sport—such as wrestling or basketball—would need to be treated in a unique fashion, McCarthy said, recommending that one solution could be requesting high school athletes to choose distance learning at home to help limit possible community spread of the coronavirus.
Another potential solution that McCarthy floated could be establishing specific in-person learning cohorts tailored to high school athletes that would allow them to continue classes on school grounds while maintaining a safe distance from other students or staff.
Among multiple other factors the school board considered was whether to allow a limited number of fans or no fans at sporting events this year. McCarthy said the district has the ability to livestream games, if necessary.