TOWN OF BELOIT—Substitute teachers in the Beloit Turner School District are officially getting a pay raise.
The district’s Board of Education met Wednesday evening and voted to approve an increased rate of $130 per day. The pay rate was previously $120 per day.
Additionally, the board members voted to waive a prior 10-day waiting period for long-term substitute teachers covering family and medical leaves to take on new assignments in the district.
They will be paid at the long-term sub rate from the first day of their assignments, Superintendent Dennis McCarthy said.