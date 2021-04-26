TOWN OF BELOIT—The leadership of the Beloit Turner School Board will remain the same after a special organizational meeting Monday night.
In an annual post-election procedure, the school board met to assign leadership roles.
John Turner was nominated for and chosen to remain in the role of board president in a unanimous vote.
Norm Jacobs was unanimously chosen to retain the role of vice president.
John Pelock will keep his current role as clerk. The board members voted 6-0, with one abstaining.
Dannie Shear will remain as board treasurer after a 6-0 vote, with one abstaining.
Committee assignments will be given out at the next school board meeting on May 10.
Turner said the committee assignments will likely remain the same. Leadership roles and committee assignments are chosen for one year at a time.
“I think the committees we have are working really well,” Turner said. “I haven’t heard any complaints.”
- Currently, the buildings and grounds committee includes Chair John Pelock, John Turner and Dannie Shear.
- The communications committee includes Chair Kristie Petitt, Norm Jacobs and Carl McMillan.
- The curriculum committee includes Chair Dannie Shear, Melissa Hughes and Carl McMillan.
- The finance committee includes Chair Norm Jacobs, John Pelock and John Turner.
- The personnel committee includes Chair John Turner, Melissa Hughes and Kristie Petitt.