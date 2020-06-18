BELOIT — From the top down, Beloit Turner School District employees are getting pay raises.
A new pay structure was approved by the Board of Education during its June 8 meeting. The raises—designed in part to boost staff retention—apply to employees ranging from teachers and administrators to bus drivers and custodians.
“The board believes that we have been fiscally responsible and are in a good position to reward our staff accordingly,” School Board President John Turner said. “Our teachers do a lot of collaborative and site level work that lead to our students getting consistent quality instruction.”
Teachers overall will receive a 2.63% salary increase, making up to an additional $1,250 next school year.
The raises also apply to Superintendent Dennis McCarthy and Director of Business Services Brad Boll. Turner said the board wanted to increase their salaries to be in line with other area school administrators.
That same consideration was taken into account for each of the district’s school principals.
McCarthy’s pay raise was approved in a 6-1 vote while Boll’s salary increase was approved in a 5-2 vote.
McCarthy is expected to earn $159,683 next school year. Boll is set to receive roughly $21,000 more, bringing his salary up to $126,630.
McCarthy said while it was appreciated, both he and Boll didn’t feel completely comfortable accepting larger pay raises than their peers in the district all at once. McCarthy said he asked to board to consider alternatives, and the Board of Education plans to reconvene in July to decide their next steps.
Turner said the school board “greatly appreciates” the work that Boll and McCarthy have done in the district while choosing to stay loyal instead of seeking possible opportunities elsewhere.
“The board is giving them the same percentage raise as other administrators,” Turner said. “The remaining increase will be a much needed wage adjustment to put their salary in the 75th to 80th percentile in the Rock Valley Conference.”
McCarthy said he fully respects the board’s decisions, although he had hoped his salary increase might have been divided up over a period of a couple or a few years.
“I am very appreciative of our board and the difficult decisions they make and truly humbled to be a part of our school district,” McCarthy said.
McCarthy added that under the pay plan that was approved by the school board, the tax levy is expected to remain flat after examining multiple budget scenarios to avoid any further taxpayer burden.
By focusing on retaining quality staff, McCarthy said the school board is setting the district up for continued success.
The newly approved raises include:
- All teachers will receive a $1,000 salary increase for the 2020-21 school year, and they are also eligible to earn an additional $250 if they complete a training seminar this summer. Overall for the group, that amounts to a $2.63% salary increase for professional educators. Starting pay for teachers is $42,750. Top paid teachers in the district make $76,070. The district employs 104 teachers.
- Some teachers will also receive larger salary increases as they pass milestones of three, six and nine years of working in the district.
- Support staff will see an average salary bump of about 4.60% as the first step of their pay range has been increased from $14.34 per hour to $15.00 per hour. There are approximately 120 support staff in the district. That group includes teacher’s aides, nutrition staff, buildings and grounds crews, secretaries and bus drivers.
- Secretaries received a 3.03% pay increase as a group.
- Bus drivers will earn 3.73% more than before.
- Nutrition staff got a 3.77% pay increase.
- Buildings and Grounds staff specifically received a significant pay raise, averaging about 6.46% higher. Increases range from 2.69% to 12.04% higher than before. A new recognition structure was also approved for custodial staff to designate pay rates and vacation benefits after passing certain benchmarks of time spent working in the district.
- The two elementary school principals rank within the 80th percentile of comparable pay and will earn salaries of $105,303 for next school year.
- The middle school principal ranks slightly below the 80th percentile and will earn a salary of $110,421.
- The high school principal also ranks slightly below the 80th percentile and will be paid $113,145.
- The pupil services director ranks below the 80th percentile and will make $102,716.
- The assistant principal, who works in both the middle and high school, will earn $83,811.
