TOWN OF BELOIT—The Turner School District Board of Education on Monday night chose both Scherrer Construction Co., Inc and Klobucar Construction as general contractors for a $17 million new elementary school construction project.
The two companies submitted a bid together and there bid was among eight pre-qualified bidders for the project. Their total base bid—the lowest in a competitive process—was $17,756,423, according to school district documents presented Monday.
The Board of Education voted 6-0 to accept the recommendation from the Building and Grounds Committee. One school board member was absent due to illness.
“We were excited with the results of the bids because it gives us some increased flexibility,” Superintendent Dennis McCarthy said. “We can do some additional parts now that otherwise might not have been done to the extent that we would have wanted.”
Any possible changes to the base bid could be discussed at the next Board of Education meeting in April after final negotiations get underway.
The project is part of a $26 million referendum approved by voters in November of 2018.
The new elementary school will house grades 2 through 5 and is expected to be complete by the 2021-22 school year.
Scherrer and Klobucar construction crews are expected to break ground on the project in April, if not sooner, Director of Business Services Brad Boll said. The new school will be built on property along South Bartells Drive.
The building does not yet have a formal name. A public survey regarding the naming of the new school was closed on Monday. The district received about 50 responses.
The next steps involve forming a naming committee, which will consider submissions and recommend a name to the Beloit Turner school board for final approval this summer.
Another project the Turner School District plans to complete is additions and upgrades to the high school weight room and making it be handicap accessible. Partly because the elementary school project came in under budget, McCarthy said more funds can be used for the weight room upgrades.
