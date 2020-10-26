TOWN OF BELOIT — As students in the Beloit Turner School District returned to in-person classes Monday, school officials were encouraging families to continue to follow safety precautions while also sharing their concerns about possible future school closures if staffing shortages arise.
On Oct. 8, it was announced all four Turner school buildings would close for two weeks and instruction would be provided to students online due to two COVID-19 cases being discovered. School officials said they are restarting in-person classes with safety in mind.
“People want to have their kids in school, but you have to be cautious,” said Turner school board member Kristie Petitt. “We all have to do our part. I think we’re doing really well at keeping up the best we can.”
In an email to families Thursday, Superintendent Dennis McCarthy urged parents to continue to follow safety protocols while also warning about COVID-19 fatigue and sharing his concerns about staffing shortages as quarantine situations develop.
“We are facing some very difficult challenges in our mission to provide a balance of in-person and virtual learning. We are committed to both models, but our commitment is strengthened by the safety protocols of families and community members outside of our walls as well,” McCarthy wrote.
In the letter to parents, McCarthy urged community members to keep sick children at home and to contact the school nurse if a student shows coronavirus symptoms or has been around someone who is symptomatic, has tested positive or is awaiting test results.
Additionally, McCarthy told families they must continue to wear a mask, wash hands frequently and maintain social distance.
McCarthy wrote that the district has worked closely with the Rock County Health Department to keep schools operational. But he warned future shifts to all-virtual learning could occur if evidence of spread in school buildings is found, if safety measures are ignored leading to multiple “close contacts,” if a wide scale outbreak happens or due to staffing shortages related to necessary 14-day quarantine orders.
“Our single biggest challenge to date has been maintaining adequate staffing levels. While we are not seeing cases of spread in our building operations (due to our safety protocols), there are a number of situations arising outside of our schools that have resulted in staff being deemed close contacts to known positive cases of COVID-19,” McCarthy wrote.
Key areas of concern regarding staffing shortages involve teachers and bus drivers.
McCarthy added, “While in some situations our teachers can teach virtually from home to an extent, we are running into very concerning levels of on-site supervision of our students. If we cannot supervise students, we cannot perform on-site functions. The number of quarantine situations of our staff have been on the rise and parallel to the issues we are seeing in our communities.”
Replying to an emailed question from the Beloit Daily News on Monday, McCarthy wrote that schools in Rock County and nationwide all continue to be affected by staffing availability issues, which is a “number one concern” related to COVID-19 safety protocols.
“It is inevitable given the COVID numbers in Rock County and beyond. This is nothing new. We are simply letting our families know they need to be prepared if issues arise and how we will deal with those issues,” McCarthy wrote.
Petitt said while she believes the Turner district has been handling its school reopening procedures very well, rising case numbers in the area carry the risk of creating a “snowball effect” and result in staffing shortages as people enter quarantine.
Petitt added that she feels administrators in the Turner district have “done a fantastic job” at continuing to keep families and board members in the loop. She said everyone involved must make tough decisions to ensure the continued safety of students, parents and staff as the district works to still offer in-person learning.
School Board Member Norm Jacobs echoed Petitt’s concern about staffing shortages going forward, but he also added that he believes district administrators have offered consistent communication and guidance.
Jacobs said the Turner district’s Road to Reopening model is “very thorough” and that families and teachers have been following guidelines well so far.
As coronavirus cases continue to spike in hotspots across the Midwestern U.S. and elsewhere, Jacobs said all community members must remain steadfast in following health and safety protocols.
While he said it is difficult to predict how the rest of the school year will play out, Jacobs said he remains hopeful that families and teachers will continue putting safe education first.
“Things are going as well as they can be for the district as a whole right now,” Jacobs said.
Board President John Turner said he feels the district’s Road to Reopening plan is both effective and safe.
“Our administration and staff have developed a hybrid cohort model that is effectively educating our students in the safest manner possible without going all virtual,” Turner said.
However, Turner added, the recent two-week closure of local schools could have been avoided if district protocols were followed more closely.
“The spike in positive cases in our community is definitely a concern. The district is adhering closely to Rock County Health Department guidelines and recommendations,” Turner said.