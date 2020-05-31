TOWN OF BELOIT—Vowing not to be defined by tragedy and with optimism for the future, this year’s Turner High School graduates were honored in a virtual commencement ceremony Sunday.
Principal Christopher Koeppen said the Class of 2020 was born in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks and graduated when the Coronavirus was affecting millions of people around the world.
But in the wake of both tragedies, Koeppen said the students have accomplished wonders and given the district staff and the community every reason to be proud of what they have done and where they will go in life.
“Amidst grief and loss is the opportunity to rise,” Koeppen said. “We will rise out of this time as we have risen out of others.”
Koeppen thanked parents for taking on expanded roles at home during quarantine, calling them the first and most important teachers.
A total of 106 students were recognized during the virtual ceremony.
During the commencement video, each graduate’s name was read aloud, accompanied by a slide including a quote and their senior portrait. Many students also shared short video clips to thank their parents, teachers and friends before moving their tassels on their caps.
One graduate, Alden Tinder, shared a memorable video of himself diving backwards into a lake after saying he was ready to take the leap into the next chapter in life.
Also recognized during Sunday’s ceremony was Machaela Hoffman, who died March 7 after a car accident. A slide honoring her memory included photos of her time at Turner High School.
Senior Class President John Hill told his fellow graduates there is an entire lifetime ahead of them, and he implored others to keep their heads up and keep moving forward despite whatever challenges they face, such as COVID-19.
“This is not the end of the road. The Class of 2020 is special,” Hill said. “Just know, this is only the beginning. Just remember to stay strong, stay focused and stay true.”
Class Valedictorian Sarah Matysiak said her graduating class will go forth and take on new responsibilities ranging from military service to the healthcare field or industrial labor.
Matysiak asked her classmates to think of graduation as a punctuation mark in life, rather than the end of the road.
“There is more to follow; we might not know what it is yet,” Matysiak said. “This defining moment is not the end. We all truly all in this together.”
Class Salutatorian Beatrice Youd offered thanks to many teachers for making learning fun throughout high school.
Youd said whether it was busting out inflatable dinosaur costumes, leading zany science labs, offering motivational speeches or advocating for their students, the staff at Turner High School “are amazing.”
“I don’t know how they somehow get groggy teens to learn and grow at 8 a.m., but it’s a superpower,” Youd said.
