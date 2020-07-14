TOWN OF BELOIT—Families in the Beloit Turner School District will have the option to send their children back to school for in-person classes or they can choose to continue virtual learning models.
During a meeting of the Beloit Turner Board of Education Monday, tentative plans for reopening the schools in the district were discussed. A story appearing in Tuesday’s edition of the Beloit Daily News mistakenly stated all students would return to in person classes. Actually, online instruction still will be an option for students this fall.
Safety measures will be in place for students who return for in-person instruction and the district will remain flexible if health condition require changes to the instruction model.
