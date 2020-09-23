TOWN OF BELOIT—The Turner School District will begin to narrow down roughly five possible names for a new elementary school.
The Communications Committee met Wednesday afternoon to discuss the naming criteria. Superintendent Dennis McCarthy told the committee members he hopes a name will be chosen this fall.
McCarthy said he has received around 50 suggestions from community members. The feedback largely recommended keeping Townview as the name for the new school.
School board members Kristie Petitt, Carl McMillan and Norm Jacobs agreed during the meeting that district administrators should narrow down suggested names based on geographic location and local significance, as opposed to considering names dedicated to specific persons.
McMillan said many people have contributed to the district over the years and all deserve praise, making it difficult to choose only one to recognize.
Jacobs also recommended against choosing a name after a specific individual. He added that a simple name that parents and teachers would feel proud of is best.
Themes of agriculture, industrial labor, nature or parks could also play a role in geographic name ideas, Jacobs said.
Petitt suggested nearby street names or neighborhoods could also potentially be sources for name ideas.
On the subject of picking a school mascot, McCarthy said students and teachers will have a chance to give their input.
Additionally during Wednesday’s meeting, McCarthy offered an update on the progress of phased reopening plans in the school district.
McCarthy said thus far, all four schools have begun in-person instruction and have not needed to shut down any cohorts or classes due to the coronavirus.
At this stage, McCarthy said, the district administration is continuing to wait before recommending a return to athletic activities.
Responding to a question from Petitt, McCarthy said the district is also not yet allowing organizations such as youth groups to use gyms or other school facilities, in line with no-visitors safety policies for the time being.
Jacobs said he believes the district must focus first and foremost on long-term academic achievement before revisiting sports. Their main goal, he said, must be taking every step possible to ensure a traditional in-person graduation can take place safely in the summer of 2021. McMillan agreed.