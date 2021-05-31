TOWN OF BELOIT—With the regular school year coming to a close, the Beloit Turner School District is all set to go with summer school beginning in mid-June.
Summer school principal Ryan Bertelsen said there are about 240 students enrolled so far, and families can still sign up until classes begin June 10. The summer session runs through July 9.
The summer session will include core subjects like reading and math, as well as courses in art, physical education, technology and music.
“There is a range of classes focusing on enrichment courses and classes to support students with learning recovery,” Bertelsen said.
Because middle and high school students normally register closer to the starting date, Bertselsen said he expects that number to increase. Last year, a total of 364 students enrolled in the summer session, and Bertelsen said he believes this year will be on par with that.
About 40 teachers will be working with students, although Bertelsen said that number could change slightly depending on enrollment and student interest in certain classes.
All summer classes will take place at the middle and high school campus at 1237 E. Inman Pkwy. The Garden Prairie Intermediate School building will not be utilized, as construction is still wrapping up in June and July.
A majority of the summer classes will be offered with an in-person option, but families can choose to continue with virtual learning using the iReady programs. All classes will take place in the morning.
“iReady provides students with individualized math and reading instruction at the students current achievement level,” Bertelsen said. “In addition, we will be offering virtual and in-person reading intervention for students using our Sonday curriculum which is a systematic, multisensory reading intervention.”
Most students can take up to two summer courses per day in addition to the Sonday reading program. Bertelsen said 4K students can take one summer course per day.
Classes will have access to both indoor and outdoor spaces. Bertelsen said there are large canopy tents on the high school grounds that can be used for outdoor learning.
Students and staff will still wear masks in school and continue to follow social distancing guidelines.
“We believe our COVID-19 mitigation strategies utilized during the school year were extremely successful and allowed us to offer in-person instruction for the majority of the school year. At this time, we plan on utilizing the same strategies we used during the school year while classes are in session,” Bertelsen said. “While there will not be many changes that impact our operations while inside, we do have outdoor learning spaces available for classes to utilize. This will provide us more flexibility to remove masks while outside and when social distancing.”