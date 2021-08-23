BELOIT—With the imminent opening of Garden Prairie Intermediate School just around the corner, officials in the Beloit Turner School District are planning two open house events to show off the new building.
On Wednesday evening, the district has invited a select group of town officials, members of the media and others connected to the school district for a dedication ceremony at the new school at 3245 S. Bartells Drive.
An open house event where parents and students can meet with teachers will follow on Aug. 30 at the school.
Turner Superintendent Dennis McCarthy said Wednesday’s invitation-only dedication ceremony will be limited to about 75 people, in an effort to manage crowd sizes.
“The building is an amazing addition to the School District of Beloit Turner. We are confident our families and community will be proud of this site,” McCarthy said.
On Wednesday night, the district will share more details about the new building and its on-site amenities.
Then, on Monday, Aug. 30, parents and students will be invited to tour the new school and meet with teachers individually between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
“Given current safety protocols, we still want to be able to appropriately manage the amount of visitors in our buildings. This will give time for families to get familiar with the site and their child’s teacher,” McCarthy said.
The opening of the new intermediate school, will serve grades 2 through 5, has been several years in the making as part of a voter-approved referendum.
At some point in the near future, McCarthy said the district plans to host a full tour for the community at large to see the new school site.
“As a whole, we cannot wait to share this site with the rest of our community. To start the year, we are trying to be cognizant of the wants and wishes of our family,” McCarthy said. “While we understand the community as a whole would like to explore the building, we also need to manage how many visitors are coming on site while trying to maintain a safe learning environment for our staff and students.”