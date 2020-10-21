TOWN OF BELOIT — The School District of Beloit Turner has narrowed down to five its final name considerations for a new school building currently under construction.
Superintendent Dennis McCarthy said after receiving name suggestions and feedback from community members, the district asked staff members to vote on their favorite name suggestions.
The new school building will serve grades two through five and would be designated as either an elementary or intermediate public school.
The five finalists include: Garden Prairie, Northview, River Oaks, Riverview and Townview.
Garden Prairie’s name is derived from the new building’s location on top of a prairie and being nearby Garden Village, a large subdivision in the Town of Beloit. Many of the streets in the subdivision are named after prairie flowers, McCarthy said.
Northview has historic ties to the Townview Elementary name, while offering a slight change to reflect that the new school is located to the north of the district’s primary facilities.
River Oaks references the close proximity to the Rock River and numerous oak trees located throughout the township.
Riverview also signifies a local connection to the Rock River that runs through the township, while also keeping a portion of the Townview name. The name holds additional significance to the main thoroughfare in the area—Riverside Drive.
Townview is the name of the school that the new school will replace. In recent weeks, McCarthy has said many people who responded with feedback said they liked the idea of keeping the same name.
In recent weeks, district officials also have said they intend to ask for students’ and staff members’ feedback on a potential mascot for the new school. Townview’s mascot is a tiger.
McCarthy said the district is no longer looking at holding a groundbreaking ceremony, and will instead look forward to planning a ribbon cutting event at some point in the future. A formal groundbreaking event for the new school building was postponed earlier this year due to COVID-19 considerations.