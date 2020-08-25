TOWN OF BELOIT—Substitute teachers in the Beloit Turner School District likely will receive a pay raise this year.
The Turner Board of Education is meeting tonight and could take action to raise the substitute pay rate to $130 per day.
The district’s Personnel Committee has recommended the pay raise for approval by the board of education.
Previously, during the last two years, substitute teachers have earned $120 per day.
“The recognition of recruiting and retaining subs is always challenging, but even more so given the current unknowns related to COVID-19,” Superintendent Dennis McCarthy said. “Therefore, we feel raising the pay rates for subs is a justified step as we must assure that we can maintain staffing levels in our buildings in order to remain open.”
Additionally, the Board of Education is expected to waive a past requirement for long-term subs to wait an additional 10 days before accepting new long-term assignments in the district.
McCarthy said that because many substitute teachers in the district have helped teach for many years, the district does not see a need to make them wait, as they have already shown a commitment to local schools.
He added that the district is prepared in case any full-time educators need to use sick days this year, as staff with possible symptoms of COVID-19 would need to stay home out of caution. Staff are allowed three personal days each year.
“We expect that will be a bigger issue this year as individuals will have situations that result in having to use sick days in order to manage illnesses that present with potential COVID-19 symptoms throughout the year. That will result in us having to more closely manage the use of personal days throughout the year and will likely result in increased limitations in the use of these days,” McCarthy said.