BELOIT—Beloit Turner School District officials on Wednesday addressed racist comments reportedly posted by a student on social media and called upon students and the community to come together to promote civil dialogue.
Turner High School Principal Christopher Koeppen sent two messages to families Wednesday after the district learned of offensive comments made by one or more students on SnapChat.
He said he spoke with multiple students and families and the district was working to identify appropriate disciplinary action in a constructive way.
Koeppen said the staff at Turner High School are committed to inclusiveness, racial competency, trauma informed care and social justice.
He thanked students for speaking out about the remarks.
“Your actions represent the courage it takes to take a stand and demand change,” Koeppen said. “One of the most powerful actions you can take as a student is when your peers act in a hateful or hurtful manner—confront it and report it.”
Koeppen also urged the community to refrain from publicly shaming specific students online because it is counterproductive to restorative action.
“While we do not wish to minimize the real hurt and insecurity created by these messages, we must remember that the student(s) at the center of this specific situation are children,” Koeppen said. “We must respond with passion, but also with compassion in our actions when working with young people.”
He also encouraged community members to reach out with questions or concerns.
“As a community, I hope we can transition from the focus on this particular incident and move the conversation to the work that continues to need to be done on the broader issues of race and equity at Turner High School,” Koeppen said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.