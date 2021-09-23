BELOIT—Tis’ the season for Homecoming.
Turner, Clinton and Hononegah High Schools have Homecoming weeks starting Monday, while Beloit Memorial and Parkview high schools’ festivities will commence the following week.
Turner’s Homecoming week is Sept. 27—Oct. 2 with a theme of “Hollywood” for the Homecoming Dance on Saturday, Oct. 2. The Homecoming football game will be Turner versus Horicon-Hustisford at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. Earlier on Friday, the parade will be at 1:15 p.m. followed by the pep rally at 2 p.m.
“Our student council is very grateful for all we are able to have this year for Homecoming. We have tried our best to make both safe and fun events to celebrate our Turner Spirit,” said Student Council Advisor Angela Flynn.
“You don’t realize how much you appreciate high school events like sporting events and spirit activities, until they’re gone. Now that they’re back this year, we feel like the students are looking forward to events, and so far, attendance and spirit has been even more than before,” Junior and Student Council Co-President Lydia Seifarth.
The action-packed week at Turner will include battle of the classes in competitions such as best class spirit banner, tug-of-war, dress-up days, boys volleyball and co-ed dodgeball.
Turner students will dress up each day as follows: Monday, pajama day; Tuesday, sports/jersey day; Wednesday, color wars day; Thursday, seasons; and Friday, blue and gold day, according to information from the high school.
Clinton High School’s Homecoming football game will be Friday, Oct. 1 where it will be playing Palmyra-Eagle at 7 p.m. The parade will take place at about 2:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, and the homecoming dance will take place on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 8 -11 p.m., according to information from Athletic Director Tyree Gamble.
The Hononegah Homecoming parade will be at 4:30 p.m. and the football game is at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1 where Hononegah will play Belvidere North. The dance is Saturday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m., according to information from Principal Chad Dougherty.
Parkview High School’s Homecoming football game is Friday, Oct. 8 at 7:00 p.m. with Parkview playing Iowa-Grant. The dance is at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 at the school, according to information from Superintendent Steve Lutzke.
The Beloit Memorial High School Homecoming parade and game will be on Friday, Oct. 8 where the Knights will play Madison La Follette. The parade starts at 1:15 p.m. and the game starts at 7 p.m.. The dance is on Saturday, Oct. 9, 7—11 p.m., according to information from Principal Emily Pelz.
South Beloit High School’s homecoming festivities were the week of Sept. 13-17.