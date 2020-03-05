BELOIT — Turner High School students are learning how many counties are in Wisconsin and how their state assembly functions in preparation for the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Civics Games.
The competition, launched last year, drew more than 100 students from 25 schools across the state. The Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation made a decision to host and promote the games in coordination with papers across the state in response to declining civics education and participation in public affairs.
When contacted by the Beloit Daily News last year, politics teacher Shane Cassidy rounded up eight students which got whittled down to four at the time of the inaugural competition. At last year’s regional competition, the Turner team lost the first round to Parkview and then lost to Waunakee high school. Despite a bumpy first performance, the competition taught students more about civics and generated buzz around the event.
“We went from eight kids we forced to come in during study hall last year to 28 kids who were interested this year,” Cassidy said.
Cassidy said the Turner High School civics team is heading for the Second Annual Wisconsin Newspaper Association Civics Games upcoming regional competition set for Friday, April 24, at Marquette University in Milwaukee. With no other schools participating in the area, Turner will be competing with schools from the suburban Madison area and beyond.
Seven teams of four students first signed to try to make it into the competition back in November. After the playoffs at Turner on Feb. 10, 12 and 14, the winning team of Eleanor Lindsay, Jolie Moran, Calvin Coldien and Gabi Dray emerged.
“These kids are here to win. This is a competition to them, and they take it seriously,” Cassidy said.
“We are very competitive people. We are going to make it very far,” Lindsay said.
Student Mac Kurth was also on the winning team, although he won’t be able to compete at the regional competition because he has a baseball game that day.
If the team wins at the regional event they can go on to the 2020 state finals to be held Friday, May 15, at the Wisconsin State Capitol. Members of the state championship-winning team will again receive $2,000 scholarships to the Wisconsin college or university of their choice.
The students said it’s been a challenge this year as state politics isn’t covered until later in the year. Currently they’ve been studying federal politics in their courses.
Moran said she studies information on the Wisconsin Assembly every time she gets a chance to read in class. Moran said she’s not only learned civics but a lot of random but new facts.
When asked about what they like about their studies, Coldien said: “Politics can be fun sometimes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.