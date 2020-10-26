TOWN OF BELOIT — A new school building still under construction in the Beloit Turner School District has been given a name.
In a 6-0 vote Monday night, the Turner Board of Education decided on Garden Prairie Intermediate.
A second option, Northview Intermediate, was also given final consideration Monday.
Garden Prairie Intermediate School will open for instruction in time for the 2021-22 school year. The new building on Bartells Drive is replacing the older Townview Elementary School grounds on the township's west side.
Other name ideas that were considered previously included Riverview, River Oaks or keeping the name Townview.
A new school mascot has yet to be decided. District officials have said previously that students and staff will have a chance to offer their ideas.