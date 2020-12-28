TOWN OF BELOIT—Two incumbents will seek re-election to the Beloit Turner School Board this spring, while a couple open seats on the Town of Beloit’s Board of Supervisors will be up for grabs.
In the Turner district, both Board President John Turner and Board Member Melissa Genovese-Hughes have submitted their nomination papers to run again, Superintendent Dennis McCarthy said.
In the Town of Beloit, Board Supervisor Jim Stevens has filed his nomination papers.
Town of Beloit Board Supervisor Skip Rath has declared non-candidacy. Town Board Chair Tammy Maegli also will not seek re-election in the spring.
Town Clerk Karry DeVault said the township has not yet received formal notice from citizens who wish to run for either open seat on the board.
The deadline for prospective candidates to submit nomination papers is 5 p.m. on Jan. 5.
The local election will take place on April 6. If more than two nominations are filed for town board chairperson or if more than four nominations are filed for town board supervisor, a primary election will take place on Feb. 16.
Looking ahead in hopes of another term as school board president, Turner said he remains committed to ensuring students have a safe learning environment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Turner added he also wishes to be a part of seeing major referendum projects through, such as the opening of Garden Prairie Intermediate School for grades two through five and the addition of a new middle and high school fitness center.
Other areas Turner said he has been focused on include expansion of 4K education opportunities, staff retention and fiscal responsibility.
Turner has served on the school board for nine years and is a retired high school math teacher and track coach. He holds a bachelors and a masters degree from UW-Whitewater.