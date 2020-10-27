BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Turner Board of Education on Monday night approved this year’s $17 million budget.
The finalized version approved Monday lists $17,987,649 in revenues, and it includes $17,865,776 in total expenditures.
Additionally, the district is receiving $9,315,821 in state aid this year. The budget also calls for spending a little more than $1 million on instructional service payments.
The total ending fund balance is projected to be around $4.5 million, which is generally consistent with most years for Turner.
The property tax levy rate is $9.95 per $1,000 of property value. The taximpact on a home valued at $100,000 would be $995, for example.