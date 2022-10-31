Two long running Thanksgiving themed events have been Stateline Area staples for over 10 years, bringing people out to run and work up an appetite for their big holiday meal.
NorthPointe’s 14th Annual Turkey Trot is scheduled for Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 24 from 8:30—10 a.m. The race/walk will take place at the NorthPointe Health and Wellness campus at 5605 E. Rockton Road in Roscoe, Illinois. Runners will jog along the path in the natural prairie area of the Roscoe campus.
‘We will only be accepting pre-registration for this event,” said Gus Larson, NorthPointe campus director.
Runners 6 years old and younger can race for free, while an adult entry fee is $13 each.
“We wanted to make the race affordable for families, so the more tickets that are purchased the more of a discount you get,” Larson said. “A family of six would be able to all run for $7 each for example.”
The profits made from the race will go towards making next year’s event possible.
“We price out the tickets just so we can break even on the event, not to make a profit,” Larson said.
Each runner will receive a packet that includes the run information, flyers from other runs, a water bottle and granola bar.
Registered runners can pick up their packets at the following times:
Nov. 21 from 2—8 p.m.
Nov. 22 from 8 a.m.—8 p.m.
Nov. 23 from 8 a.m.—8 p.m.
Janesville will host the 15th Annual Festival Foods Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving.
Janesville is one of the 12 Festival Foods Turkey Trots that will be held across the state.
The race will begin at 8 a.m. on Nov. 24 at the Janesville Boys and Girls Club at 200 W. Court St.
Registration is available online and on the day of the race, according to Carolynn Hietala, Community Involvement Specialist at Skogen’s Festival Foods. Each registration includes a long-sleeve T-shirt, 6 inch pumpkin pie, coupons, post-race snacks and a race-day bib.
Registration prices are $35 for adults and $15 for children under 18, until Nov. 20. During the race week adult prices will increase by $5.
The funds collected will go towards YMCA of Northern Rock County, Janesville’s Boys and Girls Club and ECHO Food Pantry in Janesville, according to Hietala.
“As of this afternoon we have 16,000 people registered for all 12 Turkey Trots across the state, including the Home Edition,” Hietala said on Monday. “Our Janesville location specifically has 500 participants signed up as of this afternoon. On average we have between 25,000—30,000 participants across the state. The Janesville race typically has nearly 1,000 participants.”
Both turkey trot events invite dogs and their owners to participate in the walk.
“Dogs can participate without any additional charge, all we ask is for the owners to line up towards the back,” Larson said of the NorthPointe Turkey Trot.
Dogs will receive a custom bandana and racing bib at the Janesville turkey trot.