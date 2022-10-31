Turkey awaits Trot runners
Runners make their way along the natural prairie trail on the NorthPointe Health and Wellness Campus in Roscoe on Thanksgiving morning during the annual Turkey Trot in 2021.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

Two long running Thanksgiving themed events have been Stateline Area staples for over 10 years, bringing people out to run and work up an appetite for their big holiday meal.

NorthPointe’s 14th Annual Turkey Trot is scheduled for Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 24 from 8:30—10 a.m. The race/walk will take place at the NorthPointe Health and Wellness campus at 5605 E. Rockton Road in Roscoe, Illinois. Runners will jog along the path in the natural prairie area of the Roscoe campus.