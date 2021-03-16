ROSCOE — In light of April being Parkinson’s disease awareness month, everyone’s invited to the Tulip Drop event to be held at the Roscoe branch of the Stateline Family YMCA, 9901 Main St., at 1 p.m., April 19.
Attendees to the event will be treated to tulips donated by Nyrie’s Flower Shop in South Beloit and stories of the participants in the Pedaling for Parkinson’s class, according to YMCA instructor Cortnee Dusing.
The event is held every year to raise awareness for the disease. All donations go toward the Pedaling for Parkinson’s class.
“If you or anyone in your family has been affected by Parkinson’s disease, we’d love for you to come and check this out. You can learn about our program, which could help you, a loved one or a friend,” Dusing said.
The Roscoe YMCA is a big supporter of those with Parkinson’s disease. It offers free cycling classes for people with Parkinson’s disease. The class meets two times a week—Mondays and Wednesday at 11:15 a.m. at the Stateline Family YMCA Roscoe branch. The classes have had about 10 loyal participants.
The Roscoe YMCA has had the class for 10 to 12 years. One of the biggest benefits is Parkinson’s disease symptom reduction including the reduction of tremors. It also helps with balance and flexibility, and keeping participants’ bodies from tensing up.
“Participants have more energy when they are done with class and can function better throughout the day,” Dusing added.
Dusing, who instructs the class along with Michelle Taylor, said there are all different fitness levels among the participants.
“You do what you can. It’s supporting and motivating at the same time. It doesn’t matter what fitness level you are at. We can adapt the class and suggest modifications,” she said.
The Roscoe YMCA recently held the Spin-a-thon fundraiser in November to benefit Pedaling for Parkinson’s. The Tulip Drop is more of a chance to raise awareness and highlight the stories of those in the class.
“It’s inspiring to me to be able to teach this class. Members have the courage to fight the disease.They show up every week for every class without fail. To me that’s inspiring and encouraging. I want to be able to give my best back to them,” Dusing said.
Parkinson’s disease is a degenerative movement disorder which can cause deterioration of motor skills, balance, speech and sensory function. Although it develops slowly, symptoms may include tremors or shaking, loss of balance or stiffness. It can pose an array of disheartening challenges such as not being able to button your shirt or not being able to get up from a fall. While a diagnosis can be scary and a challenge, the good news is there is increasing hope for treatment of the disease using vigorous exercise such as fast cycling or boxing.
Nearly one million were living with Parkinson’s disease in the U.S. in 2020, which was more than the combined number of people diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy and Lou Gehrig’s disease (or Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis). Men are 1.5 times more likely to have Parkinson’s disease than women, according to the Parkinson’s Foundation at https://www.parkinson.org.