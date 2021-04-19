ROSCOE—“Perhaps I’m stronger than I think.”
That quote by Thomas Merton was shared Monday at the Tulip Drop event. Held at the Roscoe branch of the Stateline Family YMCA, participants and instructors from the Pedaling for Parkinson’s class shared stories and inspiration. The goal was to raise awareness of the condition in light of April being Parkinson’s disease awareness month. Concluding the event, attendees were treated to tangerines and tulips. The flowers were donated by Nyrie’s Flower Shop in South Beloit, with participants getting enough of them for a small bouquet.
“It’s not only to honor those who fight it, but the strength and resolve in fighting it,” said participant Tom McGuiness.
McGuiness said he was grateful for research aimed at stopping the disease in its tracks.
“When we show up, we win,” he said.
“You have to keep going,” added participant George Vestal.
The Roscoe branch of the Stateline Family YMCA offers free cycling classes for people with Parkinson’s disease. The class meets twice a week—Mondays and Wednesday at 11:15 a.m. at the Stateline Family YMCA Roscoe branch.
One of the biggest benefits is Parkinson’s disease symptom reduction including the reduction of tremors. It also helps with balance and flexibility, and keeping participants’ bodies from tensing up.
Instructor Courtnee Dusing called participants inspiring, courageous and lovely individuals.
“Your attitude tells the story of resilience and determination in the midst of adversity. You tell the story of not letting this defeat you. A beautiful lesson to anybody struggling with a health crisis, whether it’s cancer, a disability, a trauma, you show us all how we can make the choice every day to overcome the difficulties in life,” Dusing said. “Every morning you all wake up, put on the brave face of choosing to not let your obstacles defeat you. For that, you are admirable. Your positivity and strength is a light to those in this community, to your families and to anyone you encounter.”
Dusing then gave a little heartfelt tribute to each class member.
Stephanie Dobson was at the event for the first time. Diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease six months ago, she is eager to begin the class and was accompanied by her husband of 62 years, Dave Dobson.
“My older brother had Parkinson’s disease,” Dave Dobson said. “A lot more can be done now.”
Instructor Michelle Taylor said cycling can have tremendous benefits.
“It can reduce symptoms for hours or days afterward,” she said. “It’s rewarding to see the difference.”
Dusing said the class not only helps participants physically, but is a great social support. Many class members form friendships with others who understand their struggles and they occasionally have lunch or get together outside of class as well.
The Tulip Drop event is held every year to raise awareness for the disease. Any donations given go toward the Pedaling for Parkinson’s class.
The Roscoe YMCA held the Spin-a-thon fundraiser in November to benefit Pedaling for Parkinson’s. The Tulip Drop is more of a chance to raise awareness and highlight the stories of those in the class.
Parkinson’s disease is a degenerative movement disorder which can cause deterioration of motor skills, balance, speech and sensory function. Although it develops slowly, symptoms may include tremors or shaking, loss of balance or stiffness. It can pose an array of disheartening challenges such as not being able to button your shirt or not being able to get up from a fall. While a diagnosis can be scary and a challenge, the good news is there is increasing hope for treatment of the disease with various medications as well as doing vigorous exercise such as fast cycling or boxing.