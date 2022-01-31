MADISON—A former longtime Beloit police commander and Capitol Police Chief Charles Tubbs Sr. has been awarded a prestigious humanitarian service award by the Rotary Club of Madison.
In November of last year, Tubbs was awarded the 2021 Manfred E. Swarensky Humanitarian Service Award for being “a model of humanitarian service and leadership throughout his entire career, leveraging his skills as a peace-maker, a problem solver, a healer, a mentor, an innovator and a bridge-builder way beyond his profession and across many communities,” the Rotary Club of Madison said in a statement.
“I’m extremely humbled and honored,” Tubbs told the Beloit Daily News, calling the award “an honor I hold in the highest regard.”
Tubbs worked in the Beloit Police Department for 30 years serving as a patrol officer and retiring as Deputy Police Chief in 2004. Between 2008 and 2012, Tubbs served as the Capitol Chief of Police and oversaw the contentious Act 10 protests in Madison.
Tubbs’ handling of the protests was commended in the award announcement, noting the peaceful response by law enforcement to the protests that saw 225 law enforcement agencies and a daily contingency of up to 550 officers at the Capitol during the protests.
“Chief Tubbs successfully led a diverse team comprised of citizens, law enforcement, government officials, and emergency responders, while focusing on the greater good: potential for catastrophic loss of life, injuries to citizens and emergency personnel, psychological and emotional trauma,” the award announcement stated.
Each year, the award recipient is able to choose an organization in which a donation is made in their honor, with Tubbs selecting Restoring Roots for the 2021 award funds. Tubbs and wife Cindy founded Restoring Roots to respond to the deadly gaps in addiction services. Their son, CJ, passed away from an overdose of marijuana laced with fentanyl.
Restoring Roots will provide wrap-around services and supportive recovery housing for up to 2 years depending on the needs of the individual. This model is peer-run and staff-supported.
Tubbs currently serves as Director of Emergency Management for Dane County, a position he’s held since 2012 and was recently appointed by Gov. Tony Evers to the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Standards Board and the State of Wisconsin Governor’s Juvenile Justice Commission. He is also the honorary commander of the 115th Fighter Wing Civil Engineer Squadron in the Wisconsin Air National Guard. He also lectures and serves nationally as an adjunct instruction, observer and controller for both the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and FEMA Integrated Emergency Management Courses.