SOUTH BELOIT - Joe Ortel will present her research on one of the most well known Ho-Chunk artists in modern history on Oct. 10.
Truman Lowe was a Ho-Chunk artist who created the Ke-Chunk Ciporoke sculpture located at Nature at the Confluence.
Ortel, a retired art professor at Beloit College and close friend with Lowe, will be hosting a presentation on Lowe and his art at 1 p.m. on Oct. 10 at Nature at the Confluence, 306 Dickop St., South Beloit. Seating is limited and registration is recommended.
Interested parties can call 815-200-6910 or sign up. Online reservations and information can be found at https://natureattheconfluence.com/event/falling-leaves-tracing-seasons-in-the-art-of-truman-lowe/.
The community might recognize one of Lowe's works at Nature at the Confluence. The Ke-Chunk Ciporoke is based on the type of homes the Ho-Chunk people would have lived in.
The words Ke-Chunk (“kay-chunk”) translates to turtle and Ciporoke (“Chee-poe-doe-kay”) translates to round dwelling, according to Nature at the Confluence staff.
Nature at the Confluence is located near Ke-Chunk or Turtle Village and the sculpture currently overlooks where the Ho-Chunk village once existed.
This Ke-Chunk Ciporoke sculpture was originally started as a Beloit College student project and came to life through Lowe, according to Julie Uram, Executive Director at Nature at the Confluence.
Lowe finished the sculpture in 2019 a few months before he passed away in 2019.
Ortel contributed to bringing the sculpture to the confluence where it currently sits. She has previously written a biography on Lowe called “Woodland Reflections: The Art of Truman Lowe.”
“I first got to know Truman when he came to give a talk in an art history course I was teaching at UW Madison back in 1997,” Ortel said. “I'd known vaguely about his art before then, but I was truly captivated when he showed the full range of his work and I heard him talk about it.”
Lowe has created and worked on several art pieces throughout his career, including sculptures and even paintings.
“I will probably concentrate on a dozen or so works of art some of which have rarely or never been seen by the public,” Ortel explained. “We'll talk about his sculpture, but I also want to introduce people to some of his pastel drawings, which are much less well-known.”
Lowe has been recognized on the national level throughout his career.
In 2000, Lowe became the first curator of Contemporary Native American art at the National Museum of the American Indian – Smithsonian Institute in Washington, DC.
His art is still on display in a variety of countries including major venues throughout the United States, as well as in Canada, Europe, Africa, South America and New Zealand.
