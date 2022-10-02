Ke-Chunk Ciporoke Ho-Chunk Sculpture by Truman Lowe

The Ke-Chunk Ciporoke Ho-Chunk sculpture by Truman Lowe is located at Nature at the Confluence in South Beloit.

 File Photo

SOUTH BELOIT - Joe Ortel will present her research on one of the most well known Ho-Chunk artists in modern history on Oct. 10.

Truman Lowe was a Ho-Chunk artist who created the Ke-Chunk Ciporoke sculpture located at Nature at the Confluence.

