SOUTH BELOIT—A truck crashed into the front of a home on Gardner Street in South Beloit Thursday.
South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman said the crash appears to have happened because the driver had a medical emergency while driving on Gardner Street.
South Beloit police and emergency medical crews responded to the home in the 500 block of Gardner Street Thursday afternoon and found a pickup truck had collided with the front of the home causing severe damage to the structure.
Truman said the driver of the truck was injured and transported to a local hospital. The homeowner, who was present at the time of the crash, was not injured.
No citations or arrests have been made following the incident, Truman confirmed.
The Winnebago County Building Inspector’s Office was alerted and responded to assess the structural integrity of the home. South Beloit Street Department personnel also were called to the crash scene.
Police are continuing their investigation into the incident, Truman said.