Aynzlee Prins, Lexi Cruz Morales and Emberlyn Prins say hello to Snappy, the mascot for the Beloit Snappers, at the Downtown Beloit Association Trick or Treat event Saturday. The event was held during the last outdoor Farmers Market for the season.
Parker and Odin Andorfer take it easy as they ride in a wagon around the Downtown Beloit Farmers Market Saturday. They were collecting treats during the annual downtown Trick or Treat event and the final outdoor Farmers Market of the season.
Guy Bucciferro dressed as Han Solo from the Star Wars movies on Saturday as he handed out free pumpkins at his McDonald's restaurant on State Street in Beloit. The Bucciferro family has given away pumpkins for several years on the eve of Halloween.
Pierce, Hendrix and Avenly Haeger collect treats during the Downtown Beloit Trick or Treat and Halloween Parade event Saturday. Children were able to collect treats and enjoy other activities during the early Halloween celebration.
Aynzlee Prins, Lexi Cruz Morales and Emberlyn Prins say hello to Snappy, the mascot for the Beloit Snappers, at the Downtown Beloit Association Trick or Treat event Saturday. The event was held during the last outdoor Farmers Market for the season.
Parker and Odin Andorfer take it easy as they ride in a wagon around the Downtown Beloit Farmers Market Saturday. They were collecting treats during the annual downtown Trick or Treat event and the final outdoor Farmers Market of the season.
Guy Bucciferro dressed as Han Solo from the Star Wars movies on Saturday as he handed out free pumpkins at his McDonald's restaurant on State Street in Beloit. The Bucciferro family has given away pumpkins for several years on the eve of Halloween.
Pierce, Hendrix and Avenly Haeger collect treats during the Downtown Beloit Trick or Treat and Halloween Parade event Saturday. Children were able to collect treats and enjoy other activities during the early Halloween celebration.
BELOIT—Children collected treats and adults visited with the Farmers Market vendors Saturday during the Halloween Parade and final outdoor Farmers Market of the season.
Farmers Market vendors and about 20 downtown businesses distributed treats for costumed kids during the Trick or Treating event Saturday morning. There also was free pumpkins provided by Brad and Cindi Paulson.
And the fun didn’t stop there. Further south on State Street, the Bucciferro family and others at the McDonalds restaurant were handing out free pumpkins and hosting other fun activities.
Later in the afternoon, ABC Supply Stadium hosted its Flick-or-Treat event. The movie “Hocus Pocus” was shown on the stadium’s 40-foot video board. There also was pumpkin painting, scavenger hunts and other activities for kids and families.
Andy Haeger was ushering his children around the Farmers Market as they collected treats from vendors. He said he and his family are regulars at the Farmers Market and at the Halloween event.
“We’ve been here a number of times,” he said.
Chelsea Andorfer was pulling her two sons, Odin and Parker, in a wagon down State Street as they occasionally left the wagon to collect treats. She said the Halloween Parade in downtown Beloit is a must for her kids.
“I think it’s great. They love it,” she said of her children.
Shauna El-Amin, executive director of the Downtown Beloit Association, noted Saturday also marked the end of the outdoor Farmers Market season.
“It’s been a great year. There has been great turnout, and the vendors have been great,” she said.
But, the Farmers Market isn’t ending, it’s just moving indoors. Starting this Saturday, the Farmers Market will be held inside the Downtown Beloit Association headquarters at 557 E. Grand Ave.
The indoor Farmers Market will feature 22 vendors who will be selling meats, cheese, crafts and occasionally honey and eggs, El-Amin said.
And once the indoor market has run its course, its only 142 days before the outdoor market returns.
In the meantime, everyone seemed to be having a great time roaming the streets of downtown Beloit, enjoying a little Halloween fun.