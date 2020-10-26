Trick or Treat hours have been announced by some area communities while other communities have decided not to set specific hours for the annual tradition due to health concern due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City of Beloit, Town of Beloit and Village of Clinton have not set Trick or Treat hours this year. A Clinton village employee said the village does not have the authority to set trick or treat hours and the Town of Turtle usually does not set Trick or Treat hours, but adheres to hours set by the City of Beloit, according to the Haunted Wisconsin website.
Other communities in the Stateline Area have set Trick or Treat hours, but some have reduced the time for trick or treating and have advised children and families to take special precautions recommended by the CDC.
Area trick or treat hours on Oct. 31 include:
- Janesville, 5:30—7:30 p.m.
- Orfordville, 4—7 p.m.
- South Beloit, 4:30—6 p.m.
- Rockton, 5—7 p.m.
- Roscoe, 3—6 p.m.
Although some communities have not set trick or treat hours, some residents plan to hand out treats on Halloween anyway. In Beloit some residents have set up a Halloween in Beloit Facebook page which lets residents know which houses in certain neighborhoods will be distributing treats on Halloween. Residents who are participating in handing out treats are asked to place a purple pumpkin at their front door, so children will know where to go for treats.
Area communities are recommending those who plan to hand out treats this Halloween, follow CDC recommendations to stay safe. Recommendations include:
- Avoid direct contact with trick or treaters
- Distribute treats outside your home if possible
- Set up a station to give out treats that are individually bagged
- Wash your hands before handling treats
- Wear a face covering.
For more information, go to the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays/halloween.html.