BELOIT—A trial date has been set for a Beloit woman charged in connection with a triple fatal Interstate 43 crash from January of 2018, according to Rock County Circuit Court records.
Kiyoko M. Becker, 28, is charged with three counts of homicide by use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol content and three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety stemming from the Jan. 21, 2018 interstate crash near Clinton that resulted in the deaths of three 26-year-old Beloit men. Becker was not charged in the case until June of 2019, as a lengthy investigation of the crash was conducted.
A final pretrial hearing is scheduled for July 21 and a trial is set for Aug. 2 before Judge John Wood, court records show.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News:
Becker and two other women were heading home after drinking at a strip club in the Town of Darien. Court records show one of the women with Becker said she should not drive because she was intoxicated. Becker said she had to drive the SUV since she had borrowed it.
During the drive, one of the women with Becker said she was distracted and on her phone while driving. In the drive back to Beloit, Becker stopped the SUV partially on the shoulder of I-43 and the right lane near mile marker 6 in Clinton Township. A semi-truck attempted to swerve around the SUV, but hit the vehicle and the truck tipped over and blocked the interstate.
A pickup truck then crashed into the semi truck. All three men in the vehicle suffered fatal injuries and were identified as Hesham M. Abdelrahim, Delandis J. McKinney and Cecilio Rodriguez.
The three women in the SUV were treated for minor to severe injuries, with one passenger sustained a skull fracture and had a collapsed lung.
Police responded to the crash at around 3 a.m. Later, a blood sample was taken at 4:15 a.m. and showed Becker had a blood alcohol content level of 0.14, above the legal limit of 0.8.