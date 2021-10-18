BELOIT—The three Beloit men charged in connection with a June 7 fatal shooting on Porter Avenue have had their cases set for trial next year, according to Rock County Circuit Court records.
Damon E. Allen, 19, Elontae M. Phiffer, 18, and Journee R. Weathers Jr., 19, were arrested just days after the June 7 fatal shooting death of Drevian T. Allen, 25, in the 1700 block of Porter Avenue.
Court records show the trio will appear for final pretrial hearings on April 13 before Judge Karl Hanson, with trials for the three men set to begin on May 2, pending no plea agreements are reached ahead of trial.
It is common practice for defense attorneys and Rock County District Attorney’s Office staff to meet as cases progress through the court system to discuss potential plea agreements prior to a case heading to trial.
The three men remain in custody at the Rock County jail.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News:
Phiffer and Damon Allen are both charged with first-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime. Weathers is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, and was identified in court records as the alleged shooter in the incident.
The shooting followed an alleged disagreement over the sale of a Pontiac Grand Prix that Drevian Allen and Phiffer had been arguing over that Drevian Allen had agreed to purchase, but had not paid for after problems were found by a mechanic, court records show.
A witness told police that Phiffer and Drevian Allen were arguing over the vehicle and the victim said he was not going to pay for the Grand Prix, the complaint said, with a mechanic telling police that it should have been “towed and junked.”
Phiffer told the victim that he had something for the victim and then got in his car and left. Phiffer then came back approximately 15 minutes later with Weathers and Damon Allen.
Weathers and Allen got out of the vehicle and Phiffer pulled a black handgun from his shorts, which he then gave to Weathers, the complaint states.
Phiffer then attempted to fight Drevian Allen, with Drevian Allen’s mother standing between the men.
A fight ensued, with Phiffer pushing Drevian Allen’s mother away while also throwing a punch, the complaint said. Following the punch, Weathers allegedly pulled the handgun and fired two shots, both striking Drevian Allen at point-blank range.
The three defendants then all fled the scene northbound on Porter Avenue.
The events that unfolded in front of the home on Porter Avenue were captured on video surveillance from a nearby home.