SOUTH BELOIT—In celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day, Nature At The Confluence will distribute 250 free bare-root bur, red, and swamp oak saplings as part of the Rock River Trail’s efforts to restore habitat along the Rock River.
The public is invited to pick up the free bare-root oak saplings at Nature At The Confluence, 306 Dickop St., from 9 a.m.—noon on April 17 and from 9 a.m.—5 p.m. on Earth Day, April 22 (or while supplies last).
Each sapling is 1-2 feet long and will need to be planted within a few days of pick up. It is the desire of the Rock River Trail that the trees should be planted within sight of the Rock River or near the mouth of one of its tributaries, such as Turtle Creek or Raccoon Creek.
Chad Pregracke, president of Living Lands and Waters’ One Million Trees program, has donated 106,000 trees to the Rock River Trail over the last 11 years. Nature At The Confluence hosts the visitor center of the Rock River Trail, a 320-mile National Water Trail that winds through Wisconsin and Illinois. The Rock River Trail also features 10 other trails, including a History Trail, Chocolate Trail, Craft Beer and Wine Trail and Biking and Hiking Trails.
More details about the tree distribution can be found at www.natureattheconfluence.com or you may email info@natureattheconfluence.com or call 815-200-6910.