SOUTH BELOIT—At any one time, roughly 100 dealers offer their goods at Angela’s Attic Antique Mall, 1020 Gardner St., South Beloit.
The same dealers may not be present every time customers shop there, nor will the spaces always look the same.
But that’s part of what makes the mall successful, say the owners. The dealers vary and many of their selling spaces change in appearance as they bring in other wares or offer holiday decor, for example.
For the past 15 years, four members of the Persico family have owned and operated the mall and continue to manage the site.
The shop offers 35,000 square feet of space and the building is a converted, historic factory.
Brothers Chuck and Joe and their wives Lynn and Cynthia, respectively, bought the building and land and named the site after the brothers’ mother.
Experience and a love for antiques seem to run in their blood.
Chuck Persico was a general contractor for many years in the Chicago area until COVID-19 came along, he said. Joe Persico was in the painters’ union and worked with his brother for 15 years, he said. Lynn Persico was a teacher and Cynthia Persico works as an office manager.
“We love antiques and we have business experience,” Chuck Persico said of taking on the mall.
The Persicos are on hand at the shop on Mondays and Fridays.
One major improvement to the property this year was the resurfacing of the parking lot.
In March of 2020, however, the business did have to shut down due to the pandemic.
“We saw it was spreading and we took it very, very seriously closing down about a week before everything was shut down. We have a lot of older customers and dealers,” Chuck said.
Nevertheless, work continued inside the shop and customers could order things online and pick them up outside the shop, he said. They were shut down for 10 weeks. Some customers still order things online.
During the time of the shutdown, the dealers were given 50% off their monthly rent charge.
And after things opened up again, “We follow the Illinois law and ask people to wear a mask.”
The shop is open seven days a week and has seven employees. But dealers also walk the floor once a month for a half day and help customers with any questions.
“We keep records of who walks when, but we also work with people who are older or injured,” for example, Chuck said. “We are a family-oriented place and we treat everyone with respect.”
The shop receives 10% of dealer sale profits and dealers are charged rent by the amount of square feet their space takes up; some spaces are larger than others.
The shop offers antiques, collectibles, jewelry, lamps, textiles, vintage items and more.
Some of the things that are currently sought after include: Nancy Drew books, handmade items, old clocks, furniture, radios and things people can tinker with, said cashier/dealer Jan Johnson.
“We sell hundreds of items per day,” Chuck Persico said.
The shop seems to draw from many generations.
“When our grandchildren come here they love sports memorabilia,” Lynn Persico said.
Items in the shop come from places like estate sales and auctions.
However, “It is not a flea market type of space,” Lynn Persico said.
Angela’s Attic is open from 10 a.m.—5 p.m. Sunday through Friday and from 10 a.m.—6 p.m. on Saturday. It is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter. For more information, visit: https://angelas-attic.com or call 815-389-1679.