BELOIT — The Beloit Public Works Department's garbage trucks were feeling left out after the children of Beloit began naming snow plows. Now kids can have a chance to name the fleet of trash collectors.
City of Beloit children ages 5 - 13 are invited to participate in a garbage truck naming contest. Entries are due by Friday, May 21. Public Works Department staff will review submissions and select finalists. The Community will vote for the top winner who will officially name a City of Beloit garbage truck and get to take a picture with the garbage truck at the child's home.
Submissions must contain the child's name, age, address, parent/guardian name and phone number. Submissions must be sent via email to Nicole Yost at yostn@beloitwi.gov. Submissions must be G-rated and family friendly, and cannot include any trademarked characters or brands.