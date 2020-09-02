BELOIT—Garbage and recycling collection in the City of Beloit will be delayed by one day during the week of Sept. 7 due to the Labor Day holiday.
There will be no trash or recycling collection on Monday, Sept. 7. Those who normally have trash collected on Monday will have trash collected on Tuesday.
Residents can sign up for weekly trash and recycling reminders at the website beloitsolidwaste.com/pick-up-schedule. For any other questions, residents can call the Beloit Department of Public Works at 364-2929.