BELOIT - All trash and recycling collection in the City of Beloit will be delayed by one day the week of July 4-8 in observance of the Independence Day Holiday.

Residents can sign up for garbage and recycling collection reminders at the website https://beloitsolidwaste.com/pick-up-schedule/. For more information, call the City of Beloit Public Works Operations at 608-364-2929 or visit www.beloitsolidwaste.com.