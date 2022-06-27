hot Trash, recycling collection delayed week of July 4 Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jun 27, 2022 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT - All trash and recycling collection in the City of Beloit will be delayed by one day the week of July 4-8 in observance of the Independence Day Holiday.Residents can sign up for garbage and recycling collection reminders at the website https://beloitsolidwaste.com/pick-up-schedule/. For more information, call the City of Beloit Public Works Operations at 608-364-2929 or visit www.beloitsolidwaste.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Public Works Operations Trash Collection Recycling Collection Independence Day Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Shopiere Days features rides, parade, fireworks and more June 24 - 26 Town of Beloit police investigate shooting incident Alliant Energy will proceed with solar power project in the Town of Beloit Stephen W. "Steve" Berg Rock County Sheriff's deputy involved in crash in Town of Turtle Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime