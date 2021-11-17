BELOIT—Trash and recycling collection in the City of Beloit will be delayed one day in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 25.

Collection will occur on Nov. 26 instead of on Nov. 25. The Recycling Drop-off Center at 2351 Springbrook Court will be closed on Nov. 27.

For more information call the Beloit Public Works Operations at 608-364-2929.

All City of Beloit offices will be closed on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26.

