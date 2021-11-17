hot Trash collection delayed by holiday Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Nov 17, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—Trash and recycling collection in the City of Beloit will be delayed one day in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 25.Collection will occur on Nov. 26 instead of on Nov. 25. The Recycling Drop-off Center at 2351 Springbrook Court will be closed on Nov. 27.For more information call the Beloit Public Works Operations at 608-364-2929.All City of Beloit offices will be closed on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Sky Carp flock to Beloit Sheriff's office: Beloit teen dies in single-vehicle crash in rural Rock County Beloit man charged after outburst following drug overdose Beloit teen dies in single-vehicle crash Multiple Beloit homes searched with possible ties to Delavan homicide Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime