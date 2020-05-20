BELOIT - Trash and recycling collection in the City of Beloit will be delayed by one day next week due to the Memorial Day holiday.
There will be no trash and recycling collection on Monday, which is Memorial Day. Those who normally have trash collected on Monday will have it collected on Tuesday.
For more information, call the Beloit Public Works Department at 608-364-2929 or go to the website at www.beloitsolidwaste.com.
