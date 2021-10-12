Rock County has reported over 360 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days while Winnebago County, Illinois has recorded over 560 new cases over the same time period, data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows.
Community transmission rates of the virus remain “high” in both counties.
In Rock County, 369 new cases were reported over the last seven days as the county’s test positivity rate was 6.94%. Over that seven-day window, 16 additional patients were hospitalized at Rock County hospitals for virus treatment.
Since the pandemic began, Rock County has reported 19,262 cases and 213 deaths due to COVID-19 while 18,134 people have recovered as an estimated 915 cases remain active, data from the Rock County Public Health Department shows.
In Winnebago County, 565 new cases were reported over the last seven days, with the county reporting a test positivity rate of 4.11%. Over that time period, 50 additional patients were hospitalized at Winnebago County hospitals for COVID-19 treatment, CDC data shows.
In terms of vaccination data for both counties for currently eligible populations, 71.4% of eligible Rock County residents and 55.1% of eligible Winnebago County residents were fully vaccinated, per CDC data.
In Wisconsin, 2,403 new cases have been reported over the last seven days as 16 additional deaths have been reported over that time, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports. The statewide test positivity rate is 8.7%. Statewide, 57.2% of Wisconsinites have received one vaccine dose while 54.4% have completed vaccination.
In Illinois, 12,105 new cases have been reported over the last seven days as 180 new deaths have been reported over that time, CDC data shows. The statewide test positivity rate of 2.6%. In terms of vaccinations, 55.94% of all Illinois residents have completed vaccination, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) data shows.