Carol and John
Carol Wickersham, Family Services board member and Beloit College sociology professor, and John Pfleiderer, executive director of Family Services, addressed  questions and concerns on Saturday about the planned transitional living space for the homeless at the former Royce School building in Beloit. 

 Jacob Roushia/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT- Local organizations leaders and those living near the former Royce School building were able to ask questions and voice concerns during a meeting Saturday.

Family Services is still in its early stages of developing a transitional living facility for homeless families and single parents. The space also will include a child care center at Royce Elementary School, 825 Liberty Ave.