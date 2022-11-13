Carol Wickersham, Family Services board member and Beloit College sociology professor, and John Pfleiderer, executive director of Family Services, addressed questions and concerns on Saturday about the planned transitional living space for the homeless at the former Royce School building in Beloit.
BELOIT- Local organizations leaders and those living near the former Royce School building were able to ask questions and voice concerns during a meeting Saturday.
Family Services is still in its early stages of developing a transitional living facility for homeless families and single parents. The space also will include a child care center at Royce Elementary School, 825 Liberty Ave.
Since this is a new project, people had a lot of questions on how this project differs compared to other homeless shelters and resources.
Carol Wickersham, Family Services board member and sociology professor at Beloit College, and John Pfleiderer, executive director of Family Services, fielded questions from the public.
One of the concerns raised was how long each family would stay at the transitional living space.
“We won’t be running by a calendar when it comes to how long someone can stay,” Pfleiderer said. “As long as you are making progress we want to be able to help you. We expect each family will stay with us for around two years. We don’t want to set up a family to fail once they step out the door.”
Wickersham clarified that the transition living space will serve Rock County residents along with those from the Beloit community.
Multiple members of The Overflowing Cup Total Life Center attended the meeting and asked questions of their own.
Micquette Archambault, Recovery Ministry with the Overflowing Cup, asked how the child care system will work when the facility is open.
“We will be offering child care not just for the families at the center, but for the surrounding community as well,” Wickersham said.
The child care center will be able to serve 70 children, according to Pfleiderer. The center would be able to serve 50 children from the neighborhood and 20 from the transitional living center.
Diana Fogderud, associate pastor with the Overflowing Cup, asked what the price of the child care might look like once it is available.
“One of my clients told me she has to pay $200 a week for child care,” Fogderud said. “When someone is working a low income job that is very difficult to afford.”
The price of the child care center services has not been decided yet and discussions need to be had, Wickersham said.
Angus-Young, an architect firm, designed the proposed facility. The current project will include 17 apartments.
“One change that has occurred to the design plans since September was that we have changed the one-bedroom plans to two and three-bedroom apartments,” said Joseph Stadelman, principal architect and president of Angus-Young, “Throughout the approval process the county board of supervisors suggested we expand the bedroom count per apartment for the families.”
Instead of having 17 one-bedroom apartments the new design will include four three-bedroom apartments and the remaining 13 apartments will be two-bedroom apartments.
“The original design included a larger living room space per apartment,” Stadelman said. “The square foot of each apartment has not changed.”
Family Services has experience working with families and single parents in Janesville, Pfleiderer said.