BELOIT —A Beloit man who was pulled over in a March 21 traffic stop related to speeding on Riverside Drive faces drug-related charges following a search of his vehicle, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Cam’orius A. Vance, 20, faces charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop by a Town of Beloit police officer. The officer said he observed Vance driving 57 mph in a 40 mph zone.
During a search of the vehicle, police recovered small amounts of marijuana and cocaine, the complaint said.