BELOIT—A Milton woman faces narcotics charges after she was found unresponsive in a vehicle on Milwaukee Road on Dec. 4, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Heather A. Schoon, 34, was allegedly unresponsive and asleep while officers attempted to make contact with her in the 2700 block of Milwaukee Road. Officers viewed a syringe and other paraphernalia inside the car and broke a window to render aid to Schoon, the complaint said. Officers recovered 0.7g of heroin and assorted paraphernalia from the vehicle and Schoon was placed under arrest, the complaint said.
Schoon is charged with possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping.